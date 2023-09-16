CWC meeting: Seniors in Telangana go all out to mobilise people

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and a massive public meeting at Tukkuguda, senior leaders of the State Congress are working to ensure the success of both events.

The leaders are keen on ensuring a substantial turnout for the public meeting by mobilising people from their constituencies. These senior leaders, including TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, MPs N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, and Damodar Raja Narasimha, are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts.

The TPCC has set an ambitious goal of gathering an unprecedented 10 lakh people for the public meeting. The State Congress leaders are firm on meeting this target, given the significance of the first-ever CWC meeting to be held in the State, with the presence of the party’s top leadership.

Uttam Kumar Reddy is actively engaging with the public, conducting meetings at the Mandal and village levels in Kodad and Huzurnagar Assembly segments to encourage greater participation in the public meetings. Necessary arrangements are being made for the party cadres and attendees.

In the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency, Venkat Reddy is mobilising the local population, making the segment a crucial part of the public meeting’s success. Revanth Reddy is channelling his efforts towards drawing a substantial crowd from his sitting Lok Sabha constituency, Malakjgiri, and his native district, Mahbubnagar.

Vikramarka and Raja Narasimha are also working hard to ensure a sizeable turnout from their respective constituencies and districts. The primary objective of these leaders is to showcase their strength and support during the Vijayabheri at Tukkuguda. The impending visit of the AICC top brass to Hyderabad has also piqued the interest of the followers.

Leaders like Uttam and Raja Narsimha, who have recently been appointed to critical committees, aspire to express their gratitude to the Congress high command by ensuring the resounding success of the upcoming meeting.

