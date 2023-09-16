Gearing up to ensure smooth conduct of polls: DGP Anjani Kumar

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Assembly elections are around the corner, DGP Anjani Kumar on Friday said that the State police force is currently undergoing the required training to ensure the smooth conduct of polls.

In an interview with the TNIE, the senior police officer said: “The department is fully prepared for the upcoming Assembly elections. We are ready to ensure the smooth conduct of elections. Our personnel are undergoing training sessions to enhance their skills and knowledge. This comprehensive preparation includes the revision of 2018 elections and the implementation of appropriate measures to ensure the conduct of fair and transparent elections.”

He added that it is important to recognise the importance of a well-prepared police force during the elections.“These sessions aim to equip the police force with the necessary knowledge and skills to handle various situations that may arise during the electoral process. These training sessions are likely to cover topics such as crowd management, handling potential security threats, adhering to electoral regulations, identifying vulnerable spots, training tactics and maintaining law and order,” he said.

The officer also recalled that during the 2018 elections, 290 central agencies were also deployed to assist. “This will be reconsidered and will initiate the process to put everything in place during the elections,” he added.

Anjani Kumar further added: “While the commissioner and district superintendents of police (SPs) are holding in regular meetings and conferences to share ideas, discuss challenges, and develop strategies to handle the polling.”

Emphasising on the significance of fair and transparent elections, the officer highlighted the commitment of the Police department and asserted they will uphold these values.

