Question paper mix-up in Sircilla, aspirants worried

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA/ SANGAREDDY: Candidates attempting the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)-2023 at 15 examination centres in Sircilla district headquarters on Friday alleged that invigilators mistakenly provided environmental science question papers instead of biology science papers. As a result, they had to collect the previous papers and were given a different set. The scheduled exam time was until 5 p.m., however, the authorities extended it until 6 p.m.

After providing different question papers, the invigilators provided whiteners to students to erase the previously bubbled options. The candidates expressed concerns about whether the computer scanner would accept these corrected sheets. Later, the candidates and their parents protested in front of the examination centres. To maintain order and prevent any potential incidents, the police beefed up the security.

Meanwhile, District Educational Officer A Ramesh Kumar assured candidates that those who used whiteners on their OMR sheets need not worry. He said that the issue has been discussed with higher officials, and such OMR sheets will be accepted for the paper’s valuation. The manual for checking and verifying the sheets will be made available online for candidates to review, he added.

Pregnant woman dies while rushing towards exam centre

A pregnant woman, concerned about not being allowed to write the exam if she was late, rushed into the examination centre at the Social Welfare Gurukul in Isnapur village and immediately collapsed. The woman has been identified as Radhika, an eight-month-pregnant resident from Gachibowli, Hyderabad. She arrived at the examination centre.

In an attempt to make it to the exam on time, Radhika ran from the main gate to the exam hall, reportedly causing her blood pressure to rise and she then collapsed. Officials immediately attempted to revive her, but she did not respond.

They also called an ambulance for assistance. Radhika’s husband, Arun, who had brought her to the examination centre, was alerted to the situation. He transported her to the government hospital in Patancheru. However, the doctors declared her brought dead. Radhika was survived by her husband and two children.

