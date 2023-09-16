State BJP president challenges KCR to a debate on Liberation Day fete at Parkal

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: State BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday challenged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to come to Parkal Amaradhamam to a debate on September 17, the day the Hyderabad State merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

While the BJP celebrates September 17 as the Liberation Day, the BRS marks it as the National Integration Day. Kishan Reddy was addressing a public meeting in Parkal town after leading a bike rally from Secunderabad to Parkal Amaradhamam. He also paid tributes to the martyrs at Amaradhamam.

Alleging that the BRS government celebrates September 17 as the National Integration Day as it is scared of the AIMIM, he said: “How will the people of Telangana forget Operation Polo? That (victory) is the sign of liberation. But, the BRS government surrendered to AIMIM and is celebrating it as Integration Day. When he was in the Opposition, KCR agitated for Liberation Day. After coming to power, he surrendered to the AIMIM.”

He also alleged that the Congress is aligned with the AIMIM and that’s why it has not officially celebrated Liberation Day in the last 75 years. “The Congress leaders don’t care about the people who were martyred while liberating the Hyderabad State. They oppose Liberation Day celebrations because they are interested only in the elections,” he said.

Kishan also promised that if the BJP is voted to power in Telangana, it will officially celebrate Liberation Day. “We celebrate the Liberation Day and felicitate the family members of all those who sacrificed their lives while liberating the Hyderabad State from the Nizams,” he added.

