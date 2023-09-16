Home States Telangana

State BJP president challenges KCR to a debate on Liberation Day fete at Parkal

Kishan also promised that if the BJP is voted to power in Telangana, it will officially celebrate the Liberation Day.

Published: 16th September 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy

BJP State president G Kishan Reddy leads a bike rally from the Parade Ground in Secunderabad to Parkal Amaradhamam in Hanamkonda district on Friday

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: State BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday challenged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to come to Parkal Amaradhamam to a debate on September 17, the day the Hyderabad State merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

While the BJP celebrates September 17 as the Liberation Day, the BRS marks it as the National Integration Day. Kishan Reddy was addressing a public meeting in Parkal town after leading a bike rally from Secunderabad to Parkal Amaradhamam. He also paid tributes to the martyrs at Amaradhamam.

Alleging that the BRS government celebrates September 17 as the National Integration Day as it is scared of the AIMIM, he said: “How will the people of Telangana forget Operation Polo? That (victory) is the sign of liberation. But, the BRS government surrendered to AIMIM and is celebrating it as Integration Day. When he was in the Opposition, KCR agitated for Liberation Day. After coming to power, he surrendered to the AIMIM.”

He also alleged that the Congress is aligned with the AIMIM and that’s why it has not officially celebrated Liberation Day in the last 75 years. “The Congress leaders don’t care about the people who were martyred while liberating the Hyderabad State. They oppose Liberation Day celebrations because they are interested only in the elections,” he said.

Kishan also promised that if the BJP is voted to power in Telangana, it will officially celebrate Liberation Day. “We celebrate the Liberation Day and felicitate the family members of all those who sacrificed their lives while liberating the Hyderabad State from the Nizams,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Liberation Day KCR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp