Telangana gets nine medical colleges, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao promises eight more

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday inaugurated nine new medical colleges in nine districts — Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Asifabad, Khammam, Bhupalpally, Jangaon, Nirmal, Sircilla and Vikarabad — virtually from Hyderabad. With this, the State government has sanctioned one medical college in each of the 33 districts in Telangana.

“Today is a red letter day for the State,” the chief minister said after inaugurating the new medical colleges. Last year, the State government set up eight medical colleges in a single day. The chief minister said that eight more medical colleges would be opened next year. “Once the eight more colleges are inaugurated, the State will produce 10,000 doctors every year,” the chief minister said.

With the setting up of the new medical colleges, Telangana will stand No. 1 in the country with 22 medical seats for every one lakh population, KCR said. After the construction of four TIMS hospitals in Hyderabad, the State would have 50,000 hospital beds, all of them oxygen beds, he said. The State was ranked third in health indicators of Niti Aayog, he recalled. Pointing out that Telangana now produces 500 tonnes of oxygen, KCR said that the health infrastructure has improved enormously after the formation of the State.

Maternal deaths have dipped from 92 per 1,00,000 live births in 2014 to 43 this year and the infant mortality rate from 39 in 2014 to 21 now, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao said. He said institutional deliveries in the State have gone up from 30% to 76% in Telangana.

Health Minister T Harish Rao said that of the total MBBS seats sanctioned in the country this year, 43% were in Telangana. Ministers KT Rama Rao and Satyavathi Rathod and others participated in the teleconference from their respective districts.

