Telangana minister hits back at Union Minister over fixing meters to agriculture motors remark

On PFC and REC loans, Jagadish Reddy said that the State never failed to repay the loans.

Published: 16th September 2023 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy reiterated that the Central government wrote several letters to the State to fix the meters to agriculture motors. Countering Union Power Minister RK Singh’s statement that the Centre never asked the State to fix the metres to agriculture motors, Jagadish Reddy told reporters here on Friday that the Centre wrote several letters and they were placed before the people.

He pointed out that the Centre wanted the State to fix meters to motors as part of reforms and linked the same to Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM) loans. The Central government rendered injustice to the country by its lopsided policies, he alleged.

On PFC and REC loans, Jagadish Reddy said that the State never failed to repay the loans. The Centre was discouraging the financial institutions not to give loans to Telangana, he alleged. Though the Centre created obstacles, the State was committed to providing 24X7 power to all categories of consumers, he added. Jagadish Reddy, however, did not comment on the Union Power Minister’s statement that the State government did not give its consent for the second phase of the NTPC thermal plant project in Ramagundam.

