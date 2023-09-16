Viveka murder case: Sunil Yadav denied bail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has refused to grant bail to Yadati Sunil Yadav, one of the accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

The counsel representing the CBI vehemently opposed Sunil Yadav’s bail petition. They asserted that Shaik Dasthagiri, another accused in the murder case who has turned approver, disclosed critical information. According to Dasthagiri’s revelations, Sunil Yadav (A-2) and his co-accused carried out the brutal murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy on the intervening night of March 14 and 15, 2019.

The murder of the former minister was planned approximately one month before at the residence of another accused T Gangi Reddy. Sunil Yadav, Gajjala Uma Shankar Reddy, and Shaikh Dasthagiri were present during this meeting, as confirmed by Dasthagiri’s statement, the CBI counsel said.

The counsel further alleged that Dasthagiri disclosed that he, along with Sunil Yadav and other co-accused, had received an advance payment of Rs 1 crore each for the murder.

