Asaduddin Owaisi downplays Congress meetings, Telangana Liberation fete

HYDERABAD: Downplaying the significance of the Congress Working Committee meeting, the Vijayabheri public meeting and Telangana Liberation Day celebrations being held by the Centre at the Parade Ground, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that political parties normally have their own programmes during election season.

Owaisi, who was interacting with the media here, condemned the death of a colonel, major and an additional SP of Jammu and Kashmir police in an encounter in Anantnag district which is still going on and questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on terrorist attacks.

“The prime minister, who had expressed his anger after the Pulwama attack, has been silent after the death of our 20 soldiers and a colonel in Galwan as well as attacks on our security forces, Kashmiri pandits and the common people on several occasions. BJP claims that terrorism has ended after the repeal of Article 370, but it still exists,” the Hyderabad MP said.

Criticising the Centre for being insensitive and going ahead with the cricket match between India and Pakistan to be held in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Owaisi said that his party was concerned about BJP suddenly introducing Bills in the coming special Parliament session, without giving the opposition time to prepare for any debate.

He said that AIMIM will be organising its Hyderabad Integration Day rally from Dargah Yousufain to Hilali Edgah at Masab Tank for the second successive year on Sunday. The MP hoped to have people’s cooperation and participation in the rally, which will conclude with a public meeting with AIMIM leaders putting forward their views.

