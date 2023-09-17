Home States Telangana

BRS in Telangana is 'B team' of BJP: Congress chief Kharge

The Congress president sought support from the people and said he was hopeful that his party would form the government in the state after a few months.

Published: 17th September 2023 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2023 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the 'Vijayabheri' public meeting, at Thukuguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday alleged that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana is the 'B team' of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have "betrayed" the state.

Addressing a rally in Tukkuguda near here ahead of the Telangana assembly polls, he said that the promises made to the state in the last nine years have not been fulfilled.

Highlighting that the Congress created the Telangana state, Kharge said that his party does whatever it says, but the BRS is the opposite.

"BRS is the BJP's B team, hence it is helping the BJP. Modi ji and KCR (K Chandrashekhar Rao) may appear different but they are the same in their ways. Modi ji lies, KCR also lies, both of them have betrayed Telangana," Kharge said.

The Congress president sought support from the people and said he was hopeful that his party would form the government in the state after a few months.

Kharge said Sonia Gandhi brought the MNREGA scheme and the food security law for the poor.

"Congress made a law for the education of children. We do what we say. But the KCR government only says, does nothing," the Congress chief said.

Assembly elections in Telangana are due to be held later this year.

