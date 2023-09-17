ISIS radicalisation ops: NIA raids 31 places in Telangana, Tamil Nadu

HYDERABAD/ COIMBATORE / CHENNAI: In a major crackdown on ISIS radicalisation and recruitment campaigns, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided 31 locations in Tamil Nadu and Telangana and seized several digital devices and documents along with Indian and foreign currency. The anti-terror agency is in the process of examining the data and information from the mobile phones, laptops and hard discs seized during the raids.

Several incriminating books in vernacular and Arabic languages were also seized during the searches, in addition to Rs 60 lakh in Indian currency and 18,200 US dollars. NIA teams swooped down on the premises of suspects in the TN ISIS Radicalization and Recruitment Case on Saturday morning and raided 22 locations in Coimbatore, three in Chennai and one in Kadaiyanallur of Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu, and another five locations in Telengana’s Hyderabad, including Tolichowki and Malakpet.

In Coimbatore, searches were carried out in the residence of a DMK councillor, the home of a DMK functionary and an Arabic college attended by 28-year-old Jamesha Mubin who had died in the car blast.

The case, registered by NIA (Chennai) under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121A (conspiracy to overthrow a government) of the Indian Penal Code, and 13, 18 and 18B of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, pertains to the clandestine operation by a group of individuals to radicalise gullible youth.

The radicalisation was being carried out in the garb of holding Arabic language classes conducted through their regional study centres. Such radicalisation activities were being flashed online through social media platforms and mobile applications like WhatsApp and Telegram.

NIA investigations have revealed that the ISIS-inspired agent provocateurs were engaged in the propagation of Khilafat ideology, which is inimical to India’s constitutionally established principles of secularism and democracy.

The group of persons involved in the case had entered into a conspiracy to radicalise and recruit youth who were later found involved in terrorist as well as unlawful acts and activities. One such terror attack was the Coimbatore car bomb blast case that took place on October 23, 2022.

House of councillor, DMK functionary searched by NIA

Investigations in the case are continuing as part of NIA’s efforts to thwart ISIS attempts to initiate vulnerable and susceptible youth into the terrorist network that is working actively to spread terror in the country with the overarching aim of disturbing and disrupting peace and communal harmony.

During the raids in TN that started at 5.30 am, the NIA searched residences, shops and other places linked to individuals who had been in contact with Mubin or had studied with him at the Arabic college in Ukkadam. Officials searched the residence of Coimbatore Corporation Ward 82 councillor and taxation committee chairperson VB Mubasheera, who is a DMK member.

Mubasheera's husband Arif runs a vegetable store next to one run by Sanafar Ali, who was earlier arrested by the NIA in the case. Arif told reporters he and his family fully cooperated with the NIA and nothing was seized from his home. The teams also searched the house of Tamimun Ansari, deputy organiser of DMK's ward 86 youth wing, at Ukkadam.

The 2022 blast occurred in front of the Eashwaran Temple at Kottaimedu and killed Mubin, a resident of the same locality. After preliminary investigations revealed his connections with ISIS, the NIA took up the case. The NIA has so far arrested 13 persons in connection to the case.

