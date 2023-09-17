Home States Telangana

It's my dream to see Congress govt in Telangana that will work for all sections of society: Sonia

Addressing a rally in Tukkuguda, Sonia Gandhi said, "We are announcing six guarantees and we are committed to fulfilling each one of them."

Published: 17th September 2023 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2023 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi during a flag hoisting ceremony, at the CWC meeting in Hyderabad, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday said it is her dream to see the party's government in Telangana that will work for all sections of society, and appealed to people to support the Congress.

Addressing a rally in Tukkuguda near here, Gandhi said, "We are announcing six guarantees and we are committed to fulfilling each one of them."

"Under Mahalakshmi, Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance will be given to women in Telangana, gas cylinders at Rs 500, and free travel for women in buses across the state," she said explaining some of the guarantees.

"I along with my colleagues had the opportunity to be a part of the birth of this great state, Telangana. Now, it is our duty to elevate the state to new heights," Gandhi said.

"It is my dream to see a Congress government in Telangana that will work for all sections of the society. Are you going to support us," she said at the rally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonia Gandhi Congress Telangana Telangana Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp