Jawaharlal Nehru reluctant to order Police Action, says Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leader and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Saturday stated that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was reluctant to order Police Action against the erstwhile Hyderabad State.

“Had it not been for the decisive action of the then home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Hyderabad State wouldn’t have been liberated,” Vishweshwar Reddy, grandson of the first deputy chief minister Konda Venkata Ranga Reddy, told the media at the BJP party office at Nampally here.

He said that Nehru had not only lent a deaf ear to the recommendations of KM Munshi, who was deputed by the Indian Union as the agent general to act as an ambassador for the Hyderabad State, but also refused to order Police Action.

Vishweshwar Reddy also said that the Hyderabad State Congress had suspended both former chief minister Burgula Ramakrishna Rao and Venkat Ranga Reddy from the party for meeting Patel and convincing him to order “Operation Polo”.

“Nehru was reluctant to lift their suspension. In fact, during the CWC meeting, all of their supporters were suspended. Even in the general body meeting which was held, 700 supporters of those leaders were suspended,” the former MP said.

Vishweshwar Reddy said that BRS is celebrating September 17 as Hyderabad National Integration Day with the sole intention of playing vote-bank politics and nothing else.

