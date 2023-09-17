KCR compromised on Telangana’s share of Krishna waters, alleges DK Aruna

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for indirectly terming her and State BJP leaders ‘shameless’ for not getting the Centre to refer the Krishna water-sharing issue to the Krishna Tribunal in the last 10 years, BJP national vice president DK Aruna on Saturday accused the BRS supremo of deceiving the people of Telangana for submitting before the Centre in 2015 and in multiple meetings thereafter that Telangana’s share in Krishna waters was only 299 tmcft.

“Though Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna waters was 575 tmcft, KCR settled for less and allowed Andhra Pradesh to draw more than its rightful share,” Aruna alleged.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office late on Saturday, she asked the chief minister to show her when and how she obstructed the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

“It was because of my efforts in undivided AP that the order to conduct a survey for PRLIS was issued. But you changed the design to receive commissions from the project, and chose Narlapur as the access point for Krishna waters from the Srisailam backwaters, instead of drawing the water from the Jurala project located upstream. What have you done for the project?” she asked KCR.

Aruna wondered what the chief minister was doing when AP was drawing 135 tmcft more than the agreed-upon share of 512 tmcft.

“Even last year, we were able to utilise only 270 tmcft of Krishna waters,” she claimed, alleging justice by the chief minister to Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS), which KCR used to rake up sentiments during the Telangana movement.

HYDERABAD: Condemning Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for indirectly terming her and State BJP leaders ‘shameless’ for not getting the Centre to refer the Krishna water-sharing issue to the Krishna Tribunal in the last 10 years, BJP national vice president DK Aruna on Saturday accused the BRS supremo of deceiving the people of Telangana for submitting before the Centre in 2015 and in multiple meetings thereafter that Telangana’s share in Krishna waters was only 299 tmcft. “Though Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna waters was 575 tmcft, KCR settled for less and allowed Andhra Pradesh to draw more than its rightful share,” Aruna alleged. Addressing the media at the BJP party office late on Saturday, she asked the chief minister to show her when and how she obstructed the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS). googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It was because of my efforts in undivided AP that the order to conduct a survey for PRLIS was issued. But you changed the design to receive commissions from the project, and chose Narlapur as the access point for Krishna waters from the Srisailam backwaters, instead of drawing the water from the Jurala project located upstream. What have you done for the project?” she asked KCR. Aruna wondered what the chief minister was doing when AP was drawing 135 tmcft more than the agreed-upon share of 512 tmcft. “Even last year, we were able to utilise only 270 tmcft of Krishna waters,” she claimed, alleging justice by the chief minister to Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS), which KCR used to rake up sentiments during the Telangana movement.