Mallikarjuna Kharge opens Congress Working Committee meet with all-out attack on BJP

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy and B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In his opening remarks to the Congress Working Committee that met in Hyderabad on Saturday, AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge addressed a range of pressing issues facing the nation. Acknowledging the Indian National Congress’s role as the principal opposition party in the country for the past nine and a half years, Kharge stressed the party’s commitment to addressing the concerns and grievances of the common people.

Expressing serious concern about the country’s current state, Kharge criticised the Modi government’s performance on various fronts. He highlighted issues such as inflation, unemployment, violence in Manipur, increasing inequality, and the deteriorating conditions of farmers and labourers.

Kharge drew attention to the violence in Manipur, lamenting the government’s inability to contain the situation and its impact on the nation’s image. “The entire nation is witnessing the tragic events still unfolding in Manipur and the Modi government allowing the fire of Manipur to reach Nuh in Haryana. These incidents tarnish the image of modern, progressive, and secular India,” Kharge said.

Economic concerns took centre stage in his address as Kharge pointed out the grave danger posed by inflation and rising prices of essential commodities, affecting the lives of the poor and common people. He also highlighted the challenge of record unemployment and the deepening inequality gap. Kharge criticised the BJP-led Union government’s decision to privatise public sector units, expressing concerns about its impact on the nation’s economy and employment.

Turning to issues of national security, he raised alarms about the government’s alleged negligence regarding encroachment by China, which he stressed was a critical danger to the country’s security.

The Congress president accused the Modi government of diverting attention from these pressing issues with empty slogans, such as “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” “5 Trillion Economy,” “New India 2022,” “Amritkaal,” and “3rd largest economy.”Reaffirming the Congress’s commitment to protecting the Constitution, democracy and the rights of marginalised communities, Kharge stressed the party’s role as the voice of the people.

Rahul Gandhi greets senior party leader and former AP Congress Committee president N Raghuveera Reddy ahead of the CWC meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday

He also highlighted the unity of the 27 opposition parties under the INDIA Alliance, aiming to counter the policies of the BJP government, which has faced allegations of vindictive actions against opposition parties and attempts to stifle dissent in Parliament. Kharge expressed concerns about the upcoming special session of Parliament, questioning the ruling party’s intentions.

In closing, he emphasised the importance of maintaining confidentiality within the party and assured that organisational issues related to the upcoming Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections would be discussed in detail during the extended CWC meeting.

WARM RECEPTION FOR AICC; THUMMALA JOINS CONGRESS

Hyderabad: The top leadership of the All India Congress Committee received a hearty welcome from State Congress leaders upon their arrival to the city on Saturday. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, accompanied by AICC former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, was warmly greeted by AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MPs N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and other senior party leaders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The State Congress leaders arranged traditional Telangana dances at the Hotel Taj Krishna, the venue for the Congress Working Committee’s first meeting in Hyderabad.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were welcomed with great enthusiasm at the meeting venue. Before the CWC meeting comments, party leaders, including Kharge, Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka, Revanth Reddy and others participated in a flag-hoisting programme organised by the Congress Seva Dal at the Taj Krishna. During the programme, Kharge extended a warm welcome to senior BRS leader and former minister Thummala Nageswar Rao who joined the Congress in the presence of Thakre, Revanth Reddy and others.

