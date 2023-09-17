Pawan Khera: No cooperation with spreaders of hate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to a question on the INDIA bloc reportedly boycotting 14 news anchors, AICC media and communications department chairman Pawan Khera on Saturday said that it was a non-cooperation movement, and stated that the anchors were free to “spread hatred” if they wanted to.

“It’s neither a ban nor a boycott. We are just not becoming a party to sharing the hate agenda that they are spreading. Ours is a non-cooperation movement. They have the freedom to spread hatred. If they change their ways, we will cooperate with them again. The parties in the INDIA bloc are together in this decision,” Khera said.

He was addressing the media in the early hours of Saturday on the sidelines of the Congress Working Committee meeting.

Khera said that Congress was a democratic party and each member was free to give his or her opinion in the meeting. Taking a jibe at the BJP, he said that the grand old party’s decisions do not come from Nagpur. He added that the BJP was in confusion after the Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by Rahul Gandhi.

In a sharp retort to BRS MLC K Kavitha’s criticism, Khera advised her not to bother about Congress party affairs but to focus on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections which she contested unsuccessfully in 2019.

