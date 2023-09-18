Congress' guarantees impossible to implement, scoffs Harish

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to the six guarantees announced by the Congress on Sunday, several BRS leaders said that the people would not believe in the false assurances given by the the grand old party. Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the Congress’ assurances were impossible to implement.

“The public meeting of the Congress was nothing but self-deception and blaming others with lies and distorting the history,” Harish Rao said. “Leave alone Congress’ guarantees, there is no guarantee that the Congress will get votes,” he said.

As they were aware that they would not come to the power, the Congress leaders made false assurances, he alleged.“Several guarantees of by the Congress were copied from the schemes being implemented by the BRS government in the State,” he added.Harish Rao wondered whether the Congress was a national party or a regional party. “If it was a national party, then why it failed to implement these assurances in other states,” he asked.

The CWC meeting should have resolved to implement all the assurances across the country. The Congress failed to implement its assurances in Karnataka, he alleged and asked if the Congress is ready to implement Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima in other States.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s comments, Harish Rao said that the BRS never supported the BJP in President and Vice-President polls. Why Rahul Gandhi did not take up Bharat Jodo Yatra in Gujarat, when the State was facing elections? he asked and said that people understand which party connived with the BJP.

“No Congress leader in the State faced ED raids so far. ED conducts raids only against the BRS leaders,” he said and wondered why the BJP government was not taking further action in National Herald case and irregularities in the companies owned by Robert Vadra.

‘Cong introduced scam culture in the country’

Harish Rao pooh-poohed Rahul Gandhi for talking about corruption. “Thousands of scams took place during Congress rule. The Congress introduced scam culture in the country. Your party is not Congress, it is Scamgress. Congress talking about corruption is like wolf talking about vegetarian food,” he said.

“Thousands of youths sacrificed their lives and achieved Telangana. Telangana was not formed at the mercy of others,” he said.Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy said that the “Congress tourists” announced several assurances which are impossible to implement. The Congress was trying to hoodwink the people with false assurances, he alleged.

He recalled that the Congress government in Karnataka increased the power tariff and earned the reputation as ‘50 per cent sarkar’ in just 100 days. He wondered why the Congress-ruled states were not providing domestic gas refills for Rs 500 and also Rs 4,000 social security pension.

“There is no guarantee for the future of the Congress. Yet it announced guarantees to the State,” Vemula said sarcastically. Endowments Minister A Indira Karan Reddy said that the Congress was day dreaming that it would come to power in Telangana. The people of the State never believe the Congress despite its gimmicks, he said.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy alleged that the Congress exposed its true colours in Karnataka by not implementing its assurances. “People know the history of the Congress and they will not believe in the words of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said that women won;t believe in the false assurances given by the Congress as it failed to implement its assurances in Karnataka.Welfare Minister Koppual Eshwar said that there was nothing new in Congress’ assurances. He said that the Congress was coming with such assurances as it scared of the popularity of the BRS.

BRS targets Revanth

Meanwhile, the BRS posted on X platform the old videos of Revanth Reddy when he as the TDP leader, in which he describes Sonia Gandhi as ‘bali devata’ and Rahul Gandhi as ‘pappu’. “Congress means corruption...! Listen to TPCC President Revanth Reddy speak about the number of scams that the Congress has done,” the BRS said.

