Former UNEP ED Erik Solheim tests solar roofed cycling track

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Erik Solheim, tried out the solar roof cycling track along with Special Chief Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department, Arvind Kumar, on Sunday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to appreciate the track, he posted, “Telangana dynamic leader @KTRBRS saw a tweet I made showcasing such a track in Korea. He asked people if this could be done in India? In the next few days the tracks will open!! (sic).”

The 23 km-long solar roof bicycle track - stretching between Nanakramguda and Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) Circle and between Narsingi and Kollur, is slated to be inaugurated soon.It will be Asia’s second-longest cycling track.

