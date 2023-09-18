Gehlot seeks tips from Rajasthanis living in Hyderabad for Vision-2030

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday took suggestions from the Rajasthani community settled in Hyderabad, industrialists and other stakeholders for the Vision-2030 document that his government is preparing. During the interaction, Gehlot reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to making Rajasthan the No. 1 State in the country, overcoming the challenging geographical conditions.

He said that “Vision-2030”, is designed to accelerate Rajasthan’s progress tenfold, transforming it into “the Rajasthan of our dreams”. “We are taking inputs from two crore people, both residents and migrant Rajasthinis to finalise the “Vision-2030” document. I appeal to all Rajasthanis to give suggestions,” Gehlot said.Kishan Kumawat, a beneficiary of Rajasthan government’s Rajiv Gandhi scholarship who got accepted to Oxford University, requested the chief minister to raise the maintenance allowance of post-doctoral students to Rs 30 lakh.

Another member of the audience urged the government to focus not only on the historic sites in the state, but also develop Rajasthan as a hub of health and spiritual tourism. Improvement of the healthcare sector of Rajasthan was another suggestion to the Chief Minister.

Calling for expansion of infrastructure, a member of the audience said that the State has immense scope for solar power projects. If a “mini-India” could be developed in Rajasthan, it would be a boost to the state’s tourism sector. Speaking on the occasion, Gehlot said that under the Rajiv Gandhi scholarship, 500 students have gone abroad for higher studies free-of-cost. Through the scholarship, future leaders like BR Ambedkar are being nurtured, he said.

Acknowledging the contributions of Rajasthan-origin industrialists to the nation’s development, Gehlot said that GD Birla and Jamnalal Bajaj played pivotal roles in the freedom movement alongside Mahatma Gandhi.

HYDERABAD: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday took suggestions from the Rajasthani community settled in Hyderabad, industrialists and other stakeholders for the Vision-2030 document that his government is preparing. During the interaction, Gehlot reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to making Rajasthan the No. 1 State in the country, overcoming the challenging geographical conditions. He said that “Vision-2030”, is designed to accelerate Rajasthan’s progress tenfold, transforming it into “the Rajasthan of our dreams”. “We are taking inputs from two crore people, both residents and migrant Rajasthinis to finalise the “Vision-2030” document. I appeal to all Rajasthanis to give suggestions,” Gehlot said.Kishan Kumawat, a beneficiary of Rajasthan government’s Rajiv Gandhi scholarship who got accepted to Oxford University, requested the chief minister to raise the maintenance allowance of post-doctoral students to Rs 30 lakh. Another member of the audience urged the government to focus not only on the historic sites in the state, but also develop Rajasthan as a hub of health and spiritual tourism. Improvement of the healthcare sector of Rajasthan was another suggestion to the Chief Minister.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Calling for expansion of infrastructure, a member of the audience said that the State has immense scope for solar power projects. If a “mini-India” could be developed in Rajasthan, it would be a boost to the state’s tourism sector. Speaking on the occasion, Gehlot said that under the Rajiv Gandhi scholarship, 500 students have gone abroad for higher studies free-of-cost. Through the scholarship, future leaders like BR Ambedkar are being nurtured, he said. Acknowledging the contributions of Rajasthan-origin industrialists to the nation’s development, Gehlot said that GD Birla and Jamnalal Bajaj played pivotal roles in the freedom movement alongside Mahatma Gandhi.