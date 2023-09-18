Mahatma, Nehru & Patel’s efforts led to Hyderabad integration: KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at opposition parties and detractors, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao declared, “Yato dharma, stato jayah” (where there is dharma, there is victory). Speaking after hoisting the national flag as part of Integration Day celebrations at Public Gardens on Sunday, he highlighted the significance of September 17 as the day Telangana became an integral part of India, marking the end of monarchy and the beginning of democratic rule.

He attributed this transformation to the efforts of the then Union government, emphasising the unity achieved through the values of Mahatma Gandhi, the vision of Jawaharlal Nehru and the skills of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. KCR paid tributes to Doddi Komuraiah, Chakali Ilamma, Dasarathi, Kaloji and others who contributed to the cause.

Expressing concern over economic disparities, poverty, unemployment and other challenges even after 76 years of Independence, KCR stressed the need to create wealth and distribute it to those in need. He highlighted the State government’s implementation of various welfare schemes with a humanitarian approach, stating that every family in the State has benefited from these initiatives.

“With the implementation of schemes, the poverty has reduced in the State and the per capita income has increased,” he said.“Opposition leaders from Mahbubnagar created obstacles and lodged cases against the PRLIS for their selfish political interests. Nevertheless, ‘dharma’ prevailed in the end,” the chief minister asserted.

