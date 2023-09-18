Home States Telangana

Nehru lied about ‘bloodless’ Operation Polo, Shah doing the same now: Owaisi

Addressing a public meeting at Eidgah Hilali in Masab Tank, after taking out a “Tiranga Rally” during the National Integration Day celebrations, Owaisi said that history shouldn’t be forgotten.

Published: 18th September 2023

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi participates in the Tiranga Rally on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Disputing the statement made by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on radio on September 17, 1948 and that of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, claiming that Hyderabad State was liberated without bloodshed, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that they both uttered lies. These lies were exposed by the Sunderlal Commission report, which found that 20,000 Muslims were killed in the police action as part of “Operation Polo”.

Addressing a public meeting at Eidgah Hilali in Masab Tank, after taking out a “Tiranga Rally” during the National Integration Day celebrations on Sunday, Owaisi said that history shouldn’t be forgotten, and that the same mistakes done in the past shouldn’t be repeated in the future.

Recalling Nehru and Patel saying that merger of Hyderabad State with the Indian Union was only a “political integration”, Owaisi cited Nehru’s statement that Hyderabad was a microcosm of India.Former prime minister Indira Gandhi too submitted in the Parliament that it wasn’t in the best interest of the nation to release Sundarlal Commission report, which he said, was rejected by Sardar Patel.

Stating that the RSS, Jan Sangh and BJP came into existence decades later and had no role in the freedom struggle against the Nizam’s feudal rule, he said that they had no moral right to question how AIMIM could celebrate September 17 as the National Integration Day.

“Had I lived during the Nizam’s rule, I would have felt suffocated as a ‘Baadshah’ ruled a feudal system with no constitution, liberty, equality, justice and fraternity. A few landlords owned all the wealth, and there were as many poor Hindus as the Muslims. Those who escaped to Pakistan were Razakars. Those (Majlis) who stayed back are ‘Wafadars’ (trust-worthy) who have carried the spark after everything was destroyed after the police action, and have been fighting for the rights of Muslims,” he said.

While quipping that BJP’s ‘Bandi’ has been punctured, he stressed the need to drive out the descendants of Savarkar and Godse from the State.He also made his party’s stand on the coming Assembly elections by using the famous Hyderabadi saying, “Naye Mamu Se Natte Mamu Acche,” which means “an uncle with a flat nose is better than a new uncle”. He referred to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as “Chiccha”, appreciating the BRS chief’s work for the welfare of Muslims.

