Only Left has the right to celebrate September 17: D Raja

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recalling that the communists made sacrifices and laid their lives during the freedom struggle, CPI general secretary D Raja asked what was the role of BJP and BRS, which are celebrating the September 17 with different names, in liberation of Telangana.“Only communists have the right to celebrate September 17,” Raja said.

Addressing a public meeting here on Sunday, marking the conclusion of week-long Telangana Peasant Armed Struggle anniversary celebrations, Raja recalled that it was the communist party which played a heroic role in Telangana liberation. “It’s ironical that the BJP and BRS were observing the day. What’s the role of BJP, Jana Sangh and its mentor RSS? There was no BRS either at that time,” Raja said.

He asked whether the BJP leaders can explain to the people the role their party played in the Telangana’s peasant struggle. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to manipulate the thinking of people. “The time has come. We have to stand up and say no to BJP. We do not want BJP rule any more. Remove BJP from power and save the country and the Constitution,” Raja called upon the people.

Senior CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said that the Integration Day being celebrated by the BRS was nothing but diluting the struggle and sacrifices of Telangana martyrs.CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao asked why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who demanded the Centre to celebrate the September 17 officially like in Maharashtra and Karnataka, was celebrating the National Integration day today?

“Even Indira Gandhi’s birthday is being celebrated as an Integration Day. The integration was being celebrated by the BRS government as it has integrated with the AIMIM,” Sambasiva Rao said.

HYDERABAD: Recalling that the communists made sacrifices and laid their lives during the freedom struggle, CPI general secretary D Raja asked what was the role of BJP and BRS, which are celebrating the September 17 with different names, in liberation of Telangana.“Only communists have the right to celebrate September 17,” Raja said. Addressing a public meeting here on Sunday, marking the conclusion of week-long Telangana Peasant Armed Struggle anniversary celebrations, Raja recalled that it was the communist party which played a heroic role in Telangana liberation. “It’s ironical that the BJP and BRS were observing the day. What’s the role of BJP, Jana Sangh and its mentor RSS? There was no BRS either at that time,” Raja said. He asked whether the BJP leaders can explain to the people the role their party played in the Telangana’s peasant struggle. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to manipulate the thinking of people. “The time has come. We have to stand up and say no to BJP. We do not want BJP rule any more. Remove BJP from power and save the country and the Constitution,” Raja called upon the people.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Senior CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said that the Integration Day being celebrated by the BRS was nothing but diluting the struggle and sacrifices of Telangana martyrs.CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao asked why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who demanded the Centre to celebrate the September 17 officially like in Maharashtra and Karnataka, was celebrating the National Integration day today? “Even Indira Gandhi’s birthday is being celebrated as an Integration Day. The integration was being celebrated by the BRS government as it has integrated with the AIMIM,” Sambasiva Rao said.