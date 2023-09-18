Sonia sounds Cong’s Vijayabheri; party unveils 6 guarantees for Telangana

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Revealing that it was her dream to see a Congress government in Telangana, former AICC president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday announced one of the “six guarantees” the party would implement if voted to power in the State. The remaining five guarantees were unveiled by AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and CWC member Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a massive gathering at Tukkuguda in Hyderabad — Vijayabheri — which was attended by CWC members and chief ministers of Congress-ruled States, Sonia said, “I am filled with joy to be here today on this historic day to make an announcement that will empower my dear sisters of Telangana. We introduce the Mahalakshmi scheme, offering Rs 2,500 financial assistance to all women, supply of gas cylinders at Rs 500 and free travel for women on TSRTC buses across the State.”

She emphasised that these guarantees were designed to fulfil the people’s aspirations and pledged to deliver on each of them without fail. Her announcement came after the extended CWC meeting, which covered various topics, including State Assembly elections, particularly Telangana, Lok Sabha polls, special Parliament session, party discipline and other pressing matters.Leading up to the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress had made five similar promises, including free transportation in State-run bus services and financial benefits, and recorded a victory.

Now, the party has adopted a similar strategy by introducing the six guarantees tailored to the sociopolitical circumstances in Telangana, in contrast to the existing welfare schemes under the BRS government.Rahul Gandhi, while announcing these guarantees, accused the BRS government of plundering public funds. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao embezzled Rs 1 lakh crore through the Kaleshwaram project, manipulated landholdings in the Dharani portal scam and favoured large landowners with the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Rahul also cited the TSPSC paper leak as an example of corruption within the government.

“These are the various ways that they looted money. We want to give back your money to you, which is why we brought these guarantees,” Rahul said.Highlighting the Congress’ stance, Rahul stated that they were not just fighting against BRS but also against the ‘combined forces’ of the BJP and AIMIM. He emphasised that although these parties claimed to be different, they work together, even holding separate meetings to disrupt Congress’ events.

Rahul further criticised the government by pointing out that numerous cases were filed by ED, CBI, and I-T officials against Opposition leaders while sparing the Telangana chief minister and AIMIM leaders. “Only the Opposition is facing these attacks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wouldn’t target his own people. Modi perceives KCR — despite his numerous corruption scandals — and AIMIM as his allies, which explains the absence of any legal actions against them,” he claimed.

Speaking at the event, Mallikarjun Kharge emphasised the significance of September 17 and recounted how Congress, under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, merged Hyderabad State comprising Telangana and parts of Karnataka and Marathwada.“After Hyderabad became part of the Indian Union, Congress established industries and created infrastructure for the betterment of lives of people,” he said.

Taking an indirect dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kharge remarked that those who played no part in the Independence movement or the merger of Hyderabad State were now attempting to take credit for it.

Referring to the BRS as the B-team of BJP, he then drew a comparison between the administrations of Modi and KCR, examining their approaches to issues such as debt, privatisation and the implementation of policies that may be detrimental to the public interest.

