Stop squabbling, work together for success of Congress: Kharge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress high command on Sunday pulled up the State units during the extended CWC meeting, which was attended by all CWC members, PCC presidents, CLP leaders and Parliamentary Party office-bearers, and reminded their goal is to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“This is not the time for us to rest,” said AICC president Mallikharjun Kharge, while stating that five states are scheduled to go for elections in the next two to three months, and Lok Sabha elections are just six months away.

He also asked the party leadership to be prepared for possible Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. “I would like to ask the State presidents and Legislative party leaders present here: Are your committees at the mandal, block and district level ready? Are we giving them regular programmes? Have we started identifying potential candidates,” he asked the representatives of State units.

He also called upon the State units to set aside personal interests and prioritise the party’s interests while working tirelessly to ensure electoral success. “Only through unity and discipline we can defeat our adversaries. This was evident in Karnataka, where we remained united and fought with discipline to achieve success,” Kharge told the State leaders.He also advised the leaders to exercise self-restraint and avoid going to the media, making statements against the party and their colleagues.

‘Centre, State government betrayed TS people’

Meanwhile, the CWC compared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule with that of Nizam and said the BRS president established a family rule to siphon off the resources of the new State.Making an appeal to the people of Telangana on September 17, a day when the Hyderabad State merged with the Indian Union in 1948, to support the grand old party in the upcoming Assembly elections, the CWC expressed deep anguish over the Centre and State government for betraying them and failing to fulfil their aspirations for Neellu, Nidhulu , Niyamakalu (water, funds, and employment).

It also recalled how UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh resolutely heeded the voices of Telangana’s people, consulting every stakeholder and surmounting every political challenge. It said that it was time to reignite the dream of a Bangaaru Telangana and deliver the future that the people of Telangana deserve.

The CWC also alleged that the Dharani portal was taking away land rights dating back to Indira Gandhi’s era, especially those of Adivasis, minorities, Dalits and OBCs. “Irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram have become income source for BRS-affiliated contractors, draining huge resources but providing little water. The CWC shares the pains of our brothers and sisters in Telangana, and resolves to continue the struggle to meet the unrealised objectives of the Statehood movement,” the CWC said.

HYDERABAD: The Congress high command on Sunday pulled up the State units during the extended CWC meeting, which was attended by all CWC members, PCC presidents, CLP leaders and Parliamentary Party office-bearers, and reminded their goal is to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “This is not the time for us to rest,” said AICC president Mallikharjun Kharge, while stating that five states are scheduled to go for elections in the next two to three months, and Lok Sabha elections are just six months away. He also asked the party leadership to be prepared for possible Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. “I would like to ask the State presidents and Legislative party leaders present here: Are your committees at the mandal, block and district level ready? Are we giving them regular programmes? Have we started identifying potential candidates,” he asked the representatives of State units.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also called upon the State units to set aside personal interests and prioritise the party’s interests while working tirelessly to ensure electoral success. “Only through unity and discipline we can defeat our adversaries. This was evident in Karnataka, where we remained united and fought with discipline to achieve success,” Kharge told the State leaders.He also advised the leaders to exercise self-restraint and avoid going to the media, making statements against the party and their colleagues. ‘Centre, State government betrayed TS people’ Meanwhile, the CWC compared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule with that of Nizam and said the BRS president established a family rule to siphon off the resources of the new State.Making an appeal to the people of Telangana on September 17, a day when the Hyderabad State merged with the Indian Union in 1948, to support the grand old party in the upcoming Assembly elections, the CWC expressed deep anguish over the Centre and State government for betraying them and failing to fulfil their aspirations for Neellu, Nidhulu , Niyamakalu (water, funds, and employment). It also recalled how UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh resolutely heeded the voices of Telangana’s people, consulting every stakeholder and surmounting every political challenge. It said that it was time to reignite the dream of a Bangaaru Telangana and deliver the future that the people of Telangana deserve. The CWC also alleged that the Dharani portal was taking away land rights dating back to Indira Gandhi’s era, especially those of Adivasis, minorities, Dalits and OBCs. “Irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram have become income source for BRS-affiliated contractors, draining huge resources but providing little water. The CWC shares the pains of our brothers and sisters in Telangana, and resolves to continue the struggle to meet the unrealised objectives of the Statehood movement,” the CWC said.