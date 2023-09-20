Aircraft gear making unit inaugurated in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Skanda Aerospace Technology Pvt Ltd. (SATPL), a collaborative effort between Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools, Hyderabad, and Rave Gears LLC (Texas, USA), on Tuesday inaugurated its state-of-the-art gear manufacturing facility.

It has invested Rs 75 crore in phase I and will be investing Rs 150 crore more in next 2-3 years. The firm will manufacture gears & gear boxes for domestic aircraft, helicopters and also for the global commercial aviation market. This initiative, the first of its kind in India, is dedicated to crafting aerospace-standard gears, marking a modest yet promising step in elevating aerospace manufacturing in the country.

Vamsi Vikas, MD of Raghu Vamsi said with cutting-edge technology and a steadfast commitment to excellence, this remarkable venture by Skanda symbolises not only a significant milestone for the company but also reflects India’s steadfast commitment to advancing its aerospace capabilities.SATPL is recognised for its AS 9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certifications.

