BRS MLC Kavitha hails introduction of Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

HYDERABAD: MLC K Kavitha welcomed the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and expressed BRS’ full support for the Bill in both Houses of Parliament.Addressing the media here, the BRS leader said, “I am pleased that it has been tabled. It’s already in the Lok Sabha. We genuinely hope it will pass in the Lok Sabha tomorrow (September 20) and proceed to the Rajya Sabha as swiftly as possible.”

Earlier in March, Kavitha had organised a massive dharna in New Delhi advocating for a 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies. The BRS Parliamentary Party (BRSPP) convened a meeting recently, during which it passed a resolution urging the Centre to introduce two Bills, one for providing reservations to women and the other for OBCs in legislative bodies. Following the meeting, Chief Minister and party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao wrote two letters to the prime minister urging the same.

The MLC, speaking to reporters, said that if a woman is elected as a sarpanch, her first visit would be to a local school and Anganwadi centre to observe their operations. “Women will consistently prioritise the well-being of children and strive to secure a brighter future for the country,” she remarked.

During her tenure as an MP from 2014 to 2019, Kavitha had been a vocal advocate for the Women’s Reservation Bill, a key promise in the BJP’s manifesto for the 2014 and 2019 General Elections. She collaborated with opposition parties to garner support for the Bill, staging a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and convening a roundtable discussion to build a consensus on the need for this piece of legislation.

After Prahlad Singh Patel’s announcement on X (formerly Twitter), which was later deleted, Kavitha said, “As the Women’s Reservation Bill is set to be tabled in Parliament, it is a significant victory for every single woman of our nation. I extend my best wishes to all the citizens of our country, both sisters and brothers. With the ruling party holding a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, the passage of this Bill should occur smoothly, without any obstacles. The party made this commitment not once, but twice, in their manifestos, first in 2014 and then in 2019. The only missing piece was the political determination to see it through. Now is the time for the women of this country to take centre stage in politics, a space they truly deserve. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in strengthening and shaping our democracy. Now empowered women, empowering India will not be a distant dream (sic)!”

A large number of women and BRS leaders gathered at her residence to express their gratitude. Many believed that Kavitha had championed the cause of women’s reservation, with some even performing milk abhishekam (ritual anointment) on Kavitha’s cutouts as a symbol of their appreciation.

A longstanding demand

