Congress trying to mislead Telangana people: BJP State president

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the six guarantees announced by the Congress during the ‘Vijayabheri’ programme organised on Sunday as an attempt to”mislead the people through deceitful guarantees,” BJP State president G Kishan Reddy alleged that the BRS sponsored that meeting to boost the Congress and keep the BJP at bay in the election year.

Addressing the media in Delhi on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy said that since 1952 several assurances, including the 1971 Gareebi Hatao 16-point formula, were made by the Congress but it never implemented any of those, and that the latest guarantees were no different.

“Why was Telangana not granted earlier when the BRS and Congress were aligned together? Despite Sakala Janula Samme protests staged for 42 days, the Congress was still not convinced to grant Telangana, and now its leaders claim that their party had assured Telangana and formed the new State,” he said.

On Minister KT Rama Rao criticising the PM’s comments on the manner in which the AP was bifurcated, he said that “those who speak only on Twitter and wouldn’t respond outside it, wouldn’t understand what the PM meant”. “The PM said that while BJP carved three States without any issues. Due to the inefficiency of the Congress, incidents like pepper sprayed in the Parliament, had happened,” he clarified.

HYDERABAD: Terming the six guarantees announced by the Congress during the ‘Vijayabheri’ programme organised on Sunday as an attempt to”mislead the people through deceitful guarantees,” BJP State president G Kishan Reddy alleged that the BRS sponsored that meeting to boost the Congress and keep the BJP at bay in the election year. Addressing the media in Delhi on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy said that since 1952 several assurances, including the 1971 Gareebi Hatao 16-point formula, were made by the Congress but it never implemented any of those, and that the latest guarantees were no different. “Why was Telangana not granted earlier when the BRS and Congress were aligned together? Despite Sakala Janula Samme protests staged for 42 days, the Congress was still not convinced to grant Telangana, and now its leaders claim that their party had assured Telangana and formed the new State,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On Minister KT Rama Rao criticising the PM’s comments on the manner in which the AP was bifurcated, he said that “those who speak only on Twitter and wouldn’t respond outside it, wouldn’t understand what the PM meant”. “The PM said that while BJP carved three States without any issues. Due to the inefficiency of the Congress, incidents like pepper sprayed in the Parliament, had happened,” he clarified.