Mahbubnagar villagers in Telangana demand closure of polluting water plant

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: The residents of Polepally village of Jadcherla mandal in Mahbubnagar district urged district collector Ravi Gugulothu on Tuesday to implement the orders of the Lokayukta and to either close down or re-locate the water purification plant which is polluting the Ranganayakula Cheruvu.

The Lokayukta, in its order dated June 2, 2023, made critical observations based on the reports submitted to its investigation department, wherein the officials concerned have themselves submitted that certain pharma companies located in 350 acres of land in the Polepally SEZ have been letting their industrial waste into the ground, polluting the soil and ground water, instead of transporting it to the industrial waste treatment plant in Patancheru.

In 2015, K Namoji, the petitioner, had alleged that “KTR Water Purification Plant” which was set up adjacent to the water body, was making money by selling clean water to industries like Aurobindo and Hetero Drugs located in the SEZ, to meet the requirement of pure H2O for manufacturing tablets and injections for export purpose.

K Tirupathi Reddy, the owner of the plant and cousin of K Srinivas Reddy, former sarpanch of Polepally, had established the plant and leased it out to Srinivas Reddy’s wife K Sahithi.Interestingly, the order notes that the plant was established without any permission.It was also revealed that the villagers opposed the plant.

MAHABUBNAGAR: The residents of Polepally village of Jadcherla mandal in Mahbubnagar district urged district collector Ravi Gugulothu on Tuesday to implement the orders of the Lokayukta and to either close down or re-locate the water purification plant which is polluting the Ranganayakula Cheruvu. The Lokayukta, in its order dated June 2, 2023, made critical observations based on the reports submitted to its investigation department, wherein the officials concerned have themselves submitted that certain pharma companies located in 350 acres of land in the Polepally SEZ have been letting their industrial waste into the ground, polluting the soil and ground water, instead of transporting it to the industrial waste treatment plant in Patancheru. In 2015, K Namoji, the petitioner, had alleged that “KTR Water Purification Plant” which was set up adjacent to the water body, was making money by selling clean water to industries like Aurobindo and Hetero Drugs located in the SEZ, to meet the requirement of pure H2O for manufacturing tablets and injections for export purpose.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); K Tirupathi Reddy, the owner of the plant and cousin of K Srinivas Reddy, former sarpanch of Polepally, had established the plant and leased it out to Srinivas Reddy’s wife K Sahithi.Interestingly, the order notes that the plant was established without any permission.It was also revealed that the villagers opposed the plant.