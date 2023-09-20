Home States Telangana

Modi humiliated Telangana martyrs: Rahul Gandhi

Later in the day, several Congress leaders used the same hashtag while demanding apologies from the Prime Minister.

Published: 20th September 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi . (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “humiliating Telangana martyrs”.Taking to platform X, the MP from Wayanad in Kerala said that the Prime Minister’s comments amounts to insulting Telangana martyrs, their sacrifices and self-respect of people of Telangana.

“It is appalling that Modi denigrated the Telangana sacrifices, and the fighting spirit of Telangana. As the party which gave Telangana and understands the feelings of people of Telangana, Rahul Ji rebutted Modi’s comments. We should chase away the BJP,” TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said.

