Modi once again spewed venom on Telangana: Health Minister

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again spewed venom against Telangana and this time Parliament was a witness to his objectionable comments.

The minister was addressing the gathering after launching several development and welfare programmes in Pedda Shankarampet and Narayankhed of Medak and Sangareddy districts respectively.

“The prime minister made a false claim in Parliament that the people here did not celebrate the formation of Telangana State. He should realise that the people are happily celebrating the formation of Telangana. People are happy that the State is witnessing all-round development. The prime minister and all the BJP leaders should realise this fact,” Harish Rao said.

Referring to the six guarantees announced by the Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, he said: “The Congress’ six-guarantee scheme card is like a cheque without a signature.”“If the Congress comes to power, there will be a new chief minister every six months and curfew will be imposed enforced in Hyderabad city once every six months,” he said.

Another power centre

The minister also claimed that if the Congress comes to power in Telangana, another power centre will be established in Bengaluru and the Congress leaders from Hyderabad will have to go to Delhi via Karnataka’s capital city.

“If the Congress is really sincere about its assurances, it should provide 24X7 free electricity to the farmers in Karnataka. It should also implement Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes,” he said.

Stating that the Congress leaders have no other work than criticise Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said that the people of Narayankhed should not believe the lies of the Congress.

“How will anybody trust the Congress. It failed to provide drinking water to the people of Narayankhed for 60 years when it was in power,” he said.District Collector A Sharath, MLA M Bhupal Reddy and ZP chairperson Manjushree Reddy were present on the occasion.

Farm loans up to Rs 1.10L  to be waived soon

Finance T Harish Rao on Tuesday announced that the State government will soon waive farm loans up to Rs 1.10 lakh. As promised by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the government has already waived farms loans up to Rs 1 lakh.

