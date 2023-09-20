New leaders’ entry sparks differences in grand old party in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Differences among the senior Congress leaders have come to the fore once again in the wake of a few leaders joining the party during the recent Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held here. They are riled over being kept in the dark over the induction of former MLAs Yannam Srinivas Reddy and Nallala Odelu in the presence of AICC president Mallikharjuna Kharge at the CWC venue.

The senior leaders are annoyed over the lack of interest the party state leadership is showing when former MLA from Manakonduru in Karimnagar district Arepally Mohan is showing interest in joining the party.

They want to know the reasons why the party leadership is not excited about Arepalli Mohan. Karimnagar Congress leaders are unhappy over the state leadership not showing any interest in Arepally Mohan. They believe that the induction of Arepally Mohan would strengthen the party in the district.

According to sources, they raised objection to the admission of former MLA from Chennur Nallala Odela into the Congress as not very long ago he joined the party on May 19 last year in the presence of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, but subsequently went back to BRS.

When the same leader joined the party again during the CWC meeting, no one raised objection nor sought any explanation why he had deserted the Congress soon after joining and why had come back again.

On the other hand, they want to know the leadership which was eager to admit former minister Tummala Nageswar Rao were now raising objections to some other leaders who are keen on joining the party. They also recall how the leadership has admitted a few candidates without discussing their names in the party recently. The unity facade is holding up for the moment, but how long will it, is a million-dollar question.

