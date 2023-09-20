Post Telangana CM’s criticism of Naidu, Kamma community may lean towards Congress

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: By accusing TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu of neglecting the Palamuru (Mahabubnagar) region during his tenure as CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh from 1994 to 2004,Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may have pushed a certain community towards the Congress. KCR’s remarks against Naidu came at a time when the latter was arrested by the AP police. This has piqued the interest of this particular community that has been aligning itself with the BRS.

This community, traditionally supportive of the TDP, has thrown its weight behind the BRS in numerous bypolls, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, and local body polls. Now, the community’s response to KCR’s remarks on Naidu is being closely watched.

Interestingly, Thummala Nageswar Rao, a recent addition to the Congress and former minister who supported Naidu and condemned his arrest, rallied community leaders in Khammam in protest against the arrest of the TDP supremo. Similar protests were also held in Hyderabad and other cities.

KCR’s criticism of Naidu for neglecting Palamuru during his tenure appears to have triggered a shift in support from the community which is now moving toward the Congress camp. Even leaders within the ruling party have internally expressed their discontent with KCR’s comments against Naidu, which come almost two decades after the latter served as the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

This same community was not very happy with KCR for neglecting Nageswar Rao when he was in the BRS but stuck with the pink party. Now that Nageswara Rao has quit the BRS, the community is taking KCR’s statement against Naidu seriously. Nageswar Rao has indicated that a significant number of votes of this community may shift to Congress in Khammam and other segments where it plays a crucial role in determining the outcome of Assembly elections.

TDP leaders in the State, particularly in Khammam, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Jubilee Hills, LB Nagar, and a few Assembly segments in Jubilee Hills limits, are also focusing on redirecting a portion of their vote bank, which could be one per cent or two per cent, towards the Congress.Community leaders within the BRS are expressing concern over KCR’s remarks against Naidu at this critical juncture.

