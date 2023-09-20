Robotic surgery unit opened at MNJ hospital in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: New advanced robotic surgical system along with laparoscopy equipment, worth Rs 32 crore and Rs 50 Lakh respectively, have been installed at the MNJ Cancer Hospital here. Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister T Harish Rao revealed that a new block with another 350 beds will start in the hospital next week. With a total of 750 beds, the hospital will set a record as the largest cancer hospital in the country.

The minister said that before the formation of Telangana, MNJ Hospital had only three operation theatres which were built almost 60 years ago. The infrastructure was facing several issues including lack of air purification, equipment, stands, proper ventilation and central AC among others.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao changed the shape of the hospital after the formation of a separate State. We have already started eight modular theatres including advanced robotic equipment. The new robotic surgical equipment being installed at the cost of Rs 32 crore is the most advanced technology available today,” he said.

The hospital is providing mobile screening services in the entire State including remote areas. So far, 200 people have been diagnosed with cancer in 20 camps held in different districts.Almost 2,22,000 women underwent cancer screening through 272 health women’s centres.

The minister added that through the Aarogyasri scheme an average of Rs 100 crore is being spent on cancer patients in public and private hospitals. He revealed that in 2014-15 the State government spent Rs 69 crore, whereas last year Rs 120 crore was spent for the same purpose. Since the formation of Telangana, the government has spent Rs 900 crore on Aarogyasri.

HYDERABAD: New advanced robotic surgical system along with laparoscopy equipment, worth Rs 32 crore and Rs 50 Lakh respectively, have been installed at the MNJ Cancer Hospital here. Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister T Harish Rao revealed that a new block with another 350 beds will start in the hospital next week. With a total of 750 beds, the hospital will set a record as the largest cancer hospital in the country. The minister said that before the formation of Telangana, MNJ Hospital had only three operation theatres which were built almost 60 years ago. The infrastructure was facing several issues including lack of air purification, equipment, stands, proper ventilation and central AC among others. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao changed the shape of the hospital after the formation of a separate State. We have already started eight modular theatres including advanced robotic equipment. The new robotic surgical equipment being installed at the cost of Rs 32 crore is the most advanced technology available today,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The hospital is providing mobile screening services in the entire State including remote areas. So far, 200 people have been diagnosed with cancer in 20 camps held in different districts.Almost 2,22,000 women underwent cancer screening through 272 health women’s centres. The minister added that through the Aarogyasri scheme an average of Rs 100 crore is being spent on cancer patients in public and private hospitals. He revealed that in 2014-15 the State government spent Rs 69 crore, whereas last year Rs 120 crore was spent for the same purpose. Since the formation of Telangana, the government has spent Rs 900 crore on Aarogyasri.