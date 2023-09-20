Senior Congress leader slams GHMC for slapping Rs 2.9 L fine on Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday criticised the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for imposing fines to the tune of Rs 2.9 lakh for erecting banners in the city during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, he raised concerns about the apparent bias in issuing challans only to the Congress, while stating that other political parties also organised events and put up hoardings and banners.The former MP urged the GHMC to withdraw these challans.

He pointed out that leaders from other parties, such as the BRS, frequently display promotional materials throughout the city during their leaders’ birthdays or public meetings. “Aren’t we supposed to welcome Sonia Gandhi, who has given us Telangana? This is nothing but vindictive politics,” he said.He warned that if the GHMC fails to withdraw the challans, his party would organise a demonstration in front of the GHMC office.

