Seven third-year Kakatiya Medical College students suspended for ragging in Telangana

HANAMKONDA: Seven third-year MBBS students of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Hanamkonda were suspended from the institute for three months after they were found guilty of ragging on Tuesday. Additionally, the college’s anti-ragging committee has revoked the hostel accommodation permission of those involved for a period of one year.

The six-hour-long inquiry into the ragging incident at KMC involved separate questioning sessions for the victim and the accused at the chamber of college principal Dr Divvela Mohan Das on Tuesday. Parents of all those involved were also present at the meeting.

It is the first time that a ragging incident has been reported in campus, prompting the college management to issue notices to 20 students and warning them of stringent action if they repeated such behaviour within the college and hostel premises.

To get an idea of what transpired on September 14, the committee first spoke to the victim, Manohar Kumar Solanki, a second-year MBBS student hailing from Rajasthan, regarding the incident that occurred on the hostel premises. Following his account, the committee individually questioned the seven accused members, all of whom were third-year students — Abhinav Mora, Silver Sri Hari, Sri Charan, Suriya Prakash and three more in the principal’s chamber.

Speaking to the media, Dr Das emphasised the importance of preventing any recurrence of such incidents on the campus.After the student interrogations, the parents were also called in to meet with committee members and were duly advised regarding their children. Counselling sessions for both junior and senior students were conducted in the presence of their parents and committee members. The police are actively investigating the case, which has been registered at the Mattewada police station, he added.

The police had booked seven third-year students. They said that when Manohar tried to resist the seniors’ attempts, the enraged senior students beat him up. At that time, Warangal ACP Bonala Kishan had said a case under Sections 294B (related to obscene acts and songs), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 340 (wrongful restrain or confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997, was registered against the accused after an on-campus inquiry.

