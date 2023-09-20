Home States Telangana

South Central Railway bags three Energy Efficiency Unit awards

Awards include Lekha Bhavan at Secunderabad, which has been awarded with Excellent Energy Efficient Unit in the Building sector.

Published: 20th September 2023

South Central Railways

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) has received three Energy Efficient Unit Awards in favour of three administrative units of the zone from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the 24th National Awards for Excellence in Energy Management- 2023.

These awards were announced for the best energy management practices during the year and were received by the representatives of respective units by the Chief Advisor to the Government of Telangana during the Energy Efficiency Awards function held at HICC, Hyderabad. Awards include Lekha Bhavan at Secunderabad, which has been awarded with Excellent Energy Efficient Unit in the Building sector. Rail Nilayam and Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI) at Moulali were also awarded.

The zone has been instrumental in implementing various energy conservation measures like energy-efficient LED lighting, energy efficient inverter type star rated and precision AC units, HVAC control and temperature monitoring, energy savers and occupancy sensors, use of solar energy for water heating and electricity generation, timers for water coolers/rolling examination lights, optimization of lifts, bifurcation of fan circuits at platforms and many more.

