Telangana High Court tells govt to apply horizontal quota guidelines

The petition was filed by unemployed youth who have applied for teacher posts, librarians and physical directors in degree and intermediate residential educational institutions.

Published: 20th September 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has censured the State government and the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board  (TREI-RB) for misinterpreting special reservations for women, physically challenged, ex-servicemen, and meritorious sports persons.

Instead of categorising them as horizontal reservations, they have been treating them as vertical reservations in the selection process for teaching staff in residential educational institutions. Justice P Madhavi Devi  issued interim directives to the authorities, directing them to adhere to the horizontal reservation guidelines established by the Supreme Court in the case of Rajesh Kumar Daria Vs Rajasthan Public Service Commission and others. The petition was filed by unemployed youth who have applied for teacher posts, librarians and physical directors in degree and intermediate residential educational institutions.

The petitioners contended that, under the pretext of implementing special reservations, including the 33.33 per cent for women, physically handicapped, ex-servicemen and meritorious sports persons, as outlined in Rules 22 and 22-A of the Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules of 1996, the authorities allocated a total of 100 roster points. Based on these points, they have been implementing vertical reservations.

Telangana High Court

