Today I’m a proud Indian, BRS working president on women’s quota Bill

Published: 20th September 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

Minister KT Rama Rao addresses the gathering after welcoming BJP leader K Chinna Satyanarayana into the BRS in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Welcoming the introduction of Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that “we should stand together on issues that matter in the larger interest of the country”.

“There are certain occasions when we have to rise above politics, stand together on issues that matter in the larger interest of the country. Today I am proud as an Indian citizen that our Parliament has taken into consideration the passage of #Women ReservationBill. My wholehearted compliments to all involved; the Union Govt & all political parties that are in support of this proposed landmark Legislation. Delighted & Proud that our @BRSparty leadership as directed by Hon’ble CM KCR Garu also has made many efforts to make it thus far. On a side note, In Telangana many years ago we had already implemented 50% reservations for Women in Local Govts; Zilla Parishads, Municipalities & Corporations and Gram Panchayats (sic),” he stated on platform X.

Meanwhile, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, while welcoming the Bill, questioned sincerity of the BJP government. He opined that the women’s reservations would be implemented only after 2031 census and it would take another 10 years for its implementation.

“If one goes through the Bill, it was certain that the women’s reservations would not be implemented in the forthcoming elections,” he said.“The delimitation of the segments would take place after 2026 and the census would take place in 2031. The women’s reservations would be implemented only after 2013,” he added.

