Home States Telangana

Tribunal dismisses Interlocutory Application filed by Andhra govt against Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme

The AP government filed the IA on December 28 last year with a request to restrain Telangana from utilising 90 tmcft of Krishna river waters for PRLIS.

Published: 20th September 2023 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to Telangana, the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-2 on Wednesday dismissed the Interlocutory Application (IA) filed by the Andhra Pradesh government against the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

The Tribunal said that it has no jurisdiction to hear the petition.

The AP government filed the IA on December 28 last year with a request to restrain Telangana from utilising 90 tmcft of Krishna river waters for PRLIS.

Tribunal chairman Justice Brijesh Kumar and members Justice Ram Mohan Reddy and Justice S Talapatra pronounced the verdict today.

"...  A water dispute Tribunal cannot by itself entertain any dispute which would not be the subject matter of the reference to it. For the reasons given and the discussion held in this order, we find that this Tribunal does not have jurisdiction to entertain the application moved for grant of interim relief. The applicant, however, would be free to approach any other forum for the relief as may be permissible under the law. In the result the application IA No. 13 of 2022 is rejected", the Tribunal stated in its verdict.

Senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan, advocate on record Nikhil Swamy, advocate Harish Vaidyanatahan and other lawyers and Superintending Engineer R Koteshwar Rao, Executive Engineer S Vijaya Kumar and Deputy Executive Engineer N Ravi Shankar appeared in the proceedings on behalf of Telangana.
Senior counsel Umapathi, Srinivas and other lawyers and Senior Engineers Srinivas and Ravikumar and others appeared on behalf of Andhra Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme Telangana Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp