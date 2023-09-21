BRS for immediate implementation of women’s quota Bill

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While supporting the Women’s Reservation Bill tabled in Parliament, BRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao advocated the immediate implementation of the same. Participating in the debate on the women’s quota Bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, he said that “the Centre should implement the quota system for women from 2024 Lok Sabha elections itself”.

While asking when the census and delimitation would be completed, Nama demanded that the delimitation process be completed immediately and ensure that the women’s reservations come into effect in 2024 Lok Sabah elections.

“The women’s reservation issue came up for discussion in the 12th, 13th and 15th Lok Sabha. But, nothing has been done so far,” he said. The BRS MP said that the Telangana State Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution in 2014, requesting the Centre to provide 33 per cent reservation to women.

“The Telangana government has been providing 50 per cent reservation to women in sarpanch, MPTC, MPP and ZPTC elections. It has been implementing reservations to women in municipalities and corporations as well as agriculture market committees,” he added.

Kavitha wants reservation for OBC women

BRS MLC K Kavitha asked the Centre to implement the Women’s Reservation Bill with immediate effect. If the Centre delays implementing the women reservations, then the adoption of the Bill would be construed as an election strategy by the BJP, she opined. She also demanded that OBC women too should be provided reservations on the lines of SC/ST reservations. Meanwhile, a large number of women gathered at Kavitha’s residence on Wednesday to congratulate her. Girl students from various colleges too met the MLC and thanked her for fighting for the women’s reservation.

