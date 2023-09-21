Congress alleges land scam in industrial park

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC official spokesperson Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy on Tuesday alleged that Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) acquired just 93 acres as against the 108.21 acres it was supposed to acquire for establishing an industrial park in Yadadri-Bhongir district in order “to favour” BRS MLA Gongidi Sunitha.

Speaking to the media, Ayodhya Reddy said that the State government issued a notification on January 4, 2022, seeking to acquire 108.21 acres in Turkapally village. However, a week ago, the government issued cheques to 61 farmers who own a total of 93.21 acres. He alleged that the remaining land holding is owned by BRS MLA under benami names. He demanded the government to clarify why the remaining land was not acquired.“The government is currently paying around `15 lakh per acre. But, once the project becomes a reality, the cost of the land would escalate to `2 crore,” he said.

