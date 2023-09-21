Congress copied BRS schemes to draft its six guarantees, claims B Vinod Kumar

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said that Congress copied the BRS schemes while announcing the six guarantees it intends to fulfil if voted to power in the State. He was addressing a meeting in Kodimyal mandal headquarters after participating in a 15-km bike rally as part of the ‘Gulabi Panduga’ programme on Wednesday.

“There’s nothing new in the guarantees announced by the Congress. They copied ideas from the schemes being implemented by KCR’s government and included them in their list,” he said. Stating that the BRS government is synonymous with development, Vinod Kumar urged the party cadre to ensure Ravishankar is re-elected from the Choppadandi constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls.

“Work hard to ensure Sunke Ravishankar retains his seat. We have to ensure that KCR takes oath as the chief minister for a record third time. This is very important for us as the party has a lot of plans to further develop the Choppadandi constituency,” he said.MLA Sunke Ravishankar and a host of BRS leaders also took part in the bike rally.

JAGTIAL: State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said that Congress copied the BRS schemes while announcing the six guarantees it intends to fulfil if voted to power in the State. He was addressing a meeting in Kodimyal mandal headquarters after participating in a 15-km bike rally as part of the ‘Gulabi Panduga’ programme on Wednesday. “There’s nothing new in the guarantees announced by the Congress. They copied ideas from the schemes being implemented by KCR’s government and included them in their list,” he said. Stating that the BRS government is synonymous with development, Vinod Kumar urged the party cadre to ensure Ravishankar is re-elected from the Choppadandi constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls. “Work hard to ensure Sunke Ravishankar retains his seat. We have to ensure that KCR takes oath as the chief minister for a record third time. This is very important for us as the party has a lot of plans to further develop the Choppadandi constituency,” he said.MLA Sunke Ravishankar and a host of BRS leaders also took part in the bike rally.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });