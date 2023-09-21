Four held for realtor’s murder in Ramagundam

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: NTPC police on Wednesday arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a 48-year-old realtor. Addressing the media, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police (CP) Rema Rajeshwari said they were able to solve the case within 24 hours.

The victim, Mekala Lingaiah, was killed around 9 pm on September 18 when he was out for a walk. Upon receiving information about the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) T Srinivas Rao, accompanied by NTPC police personnel, rushed to the scene. Based on the family member’s complaints and the evidence collected, the police were able to identify the three responsible for the premeditated murder.

CP Rajeshwari explained that Lingaiah had been a resident of Khajipelli village, situated near the NTPC township, for several years, where he was engaged in the real estate business and had settled down. On the other hand, the accused Kumara Swamy was also involved in the real estate business and had developed animosity towards Lingaiah.

With his accomplices — Dharmarapu Anil, Katla Shankar and Kunamalla Swamidas alias Vidyasagar — Swamy plotted a plan to attack Lingaiah.On September 18, the assailants ambushed Lingaiah as he reached NTPC’s Ring Road around 9 pm and stabbed him to death.

PEDDAPALLI: NTPC police on Wednesday arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a 48-year-old realtor. Addressing the media, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police (CP) Rema Rajeshwari said they were able to solve the case within 24 hours. The victim, Mekala Lingaiah, was killed around 9 pm on September 18 when he was out for a walk. Upon receiving information about the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) T Srinivas Rao, accompanied by NTPC police personnel, rushed to the scene. Based on the family member’s complaints and the evidence collected, the police were able to identify the three responsible for the premeditated murder. CP Rajeshwari explained that Lingaiah had been a resident of Khajipelli village, situated near the NTPC township, for several years, where he was engaged in the real estate business and had settled down. On the other hand, the accused Kumara Swamy was also involved in the real estate business and had developed animosity towards Lingaiah.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With his accomplices — Dharmarapu Anil, Katla Shankar and Kunamalla Swamidas alias Vidyasagar — Swamy plotted a plan to attack Lingaiah.On September 18, the assailants ambushed Lingaiah as he reached NTPC’s Ring Road around 9 pm and stabbed him to death.