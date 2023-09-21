Home States Telangana

No coercive action against Navdeep: Telangana High Court

Published: 21st September 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Hyderabad City Police to refrain from taking coercive actions against film actor Navdeep in a drugs case registered by the Gudimalkapur police recently, following the arrest of three Nigerian peddlers.

In his orders, Justice K Surender said that if the investigators wished to examine or question the actor, they must adhere to the procedures outlined in Section 41A of the CrPC. While the police can inquire into the matter and question Navdeep, they are explicitly prohibited from arresting him, the judge said. The court was hearing an anticipatory bail application filed by Navdeep after the police publicly announced that the actor was evading arrest.

Navdeep’s counsel brought to the attention of the court that the remand report related to the other accused in the case mentions the actor as a suspected consumer of narcotic drugs rather than a peddler. Counsel contended that consumers of narcotic drugs may have certain legal protections and urged the court to issue appropriate orders.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sudharshan Sara opposed the contention and informed the court that Navdeep had previously been examined in a drugs case and suggested a pattern. After considering the arguments, the judge issued orders stipulating that the procedure laid out in section 41-A of the CrPC must be followed. Meanwhile, on Wednesday evening, the police issued notices under Section 41-A to Navdeep, seeking his appearance for an inquiry into the case.

