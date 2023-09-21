Osmania University Vice-Chancellor warns ‘friends’ maligning him

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder has warned those maligning his image on social media platforms by making baseless allegations that he is misappropriating public funds for his travels abroad and for other purposes.

He said that he would not tolerate such actions and maintained that if it wasn’t for well-planned attempts made by the university administration, professors, and alumni, many changes happening with respect to the provision of infrastructure, facilities, and academic improvement couldn’t have happened at the present pace.

He was speaking at a meeting of all heads of departments after inaugurating the newly renovated Dr Aziz A Jamaluddin Computer Centre with 44 new PCs in the Arts College building, which were sponsored by the members of OU Alumni Association- North America. Explaining the pains he has taken to reach out to the NRIs living in the US to pay back their alma mater, he has asserted that every single dollar contributed by them has been accounted for.

“Some of our friends are filing RTI applications asking the details about the number of my trips abroad, funds spent, and the number of meetings held there. Holding someone accountable is fine, but maligning someone with false propaganda will not be tolerated,” he warned, asserting that he will continue the work no matter what.

The V-C pointed out that GENCO MD Prabhakar Rao, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd, NTPC, and many other individuals and firms have been donating generously for better infrastructure in the university, and that NTPC was going to implement a large-scale solar project on campus.

“Bringing the costs down as well as generating revenue are both paramount to continue the university’s operations,” he said and pointed out that the university may lose substantial revenues, as around 40 private colleges affiliated to the university are being shut down.

Ravinder disclosed that Rs 15 crore for the construction of hostels for Dalit students, and Rs 20 crore for tribal students’ hostels have been allocated to the university through RUSA. He also said that soon a grand “OU Startup Conclave” will be held on the campus, for which the administration is planning to invite 300 startups to participate.

The HODs brought to his notice how research scholars have been staying put on campus for more than a decade without completing their thesis work, and some of them are renting out their rooms to Ola cab drivers and others.

