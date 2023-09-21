Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress panel to meet again, discuss candidates selection

During a meeting held in Delhi, leaders finalise details of bus yatra scheduled for month-end

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress leaders on Wednesday had a brainstorming session on the party’s proposed bus yatra to propagate their Abhaya Hastham (six guarantees) and Thiragabadam Tarimikodadham (let’s revolt and chase them away) campaigns.

They reportedly finalised some details of the yatra during the party’s State Election Screening Committee meeting in New Delhi. Through this bus yatra, which is scheduled for the month-end, the Congress is planning to intensify their ongoing campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.

However, the State Congress leaders have not announced the dates nor the route map of the yatra. According to sources, the yatra is likely to start from the north-Telangana region. The election committee meeting was attended by its chairman and MP K Muralidharan, and members Jignesh Mevani, Baba Siddique, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud, MPs N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Amidst the backlash from the BC community and a section of leaders, the Congress high command inducted Madhu Yaskhi Goud and Venkat Reddy into the State Election Screening Committee.

Speaking to TNIE from Delhi, Madhu Yaskhi said that they have decided to meet again on Thursday. “As the voting for the Women Reservation Bill was held in Lok Sabha, the MPs including the Election Committee chairman were required to attend the meeting, which is why we have decided to meet one more time,” he said.

He also informed that the discussion on shortlisting of candidates was “halfway through” on Wednesday.
According to reliable sources, Congress is likely to release its first list by the first week of October.
It is learnt that the party at least has 35 Assembly segments where there are no disputes regarding the candidates' selection.  

In the last two months, the screening committee had wide consultations with various stakeholders, including district unit presidents, gathering their opinions on all the 1,006 ticket aspirants.    

