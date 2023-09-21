Home States Telangana

Thummala Nageswara Rao faces competition for Palair Assembly ticket

Royala accuses Thummala of working against the Congress and removing the party flags in his native village of Gandugulapalli.

Published: 21st September 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Congress campaign committee co-chairman Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy meets former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao at his camp office in Khammam on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao who is expecting to bag Palair Assembly ticket is facing stiff competition from other Congress leaders in the constituency. He joined the Congress from the BRS after CM K Chandrasekhar Rao dropped him from the list of candidates and renominated the sitting MLA Kandala Upender Reddy for the Palair seat. Upender Reddy who won on the Congress ticket later joined the ruling party.

Senior leader Royala Nageswara Rao, who contested from the constituency on the Prajarajyam ticket in the 2014 election and joined the Congress after tasting defeat, is the main rival of the former minister. He also made a vain attempt to enter the Legislative Council as a Congress candidate.

Royala accuses Thummala of working against the Congress and removing the party flags in his native village of Gandugulapalli. There is no way of the party workers accepting Thummala’s candidature, contends Roayala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thummala Nageswara Rao Palair Assembly ticket Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp