Vande Bharat trains to get swankier

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Vande Bharat Express is currently undergoing significant improvements and upgrades based on feedback from passengers. These enhancements aim to create a more memorable and comfortable travel experience. A range of technological changes is being implemented to maintain high levels of passenger satisfaction, ultimately establishing the Vande Bharat Express as the preferred mode of transportation for the travelling public.

As of now, there are 25 pairs of Vande Bharat Trains operating across the Indian Railways network. In the South Central Railway zone, two pairs of these trains, the Secunderabad - Tirupati - Secunderabad and Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad routes, have been running successfully with nearly 120 per cent patronage.

The enhanced features in these trains have been designed with passenger comfort and convenience in mind. These improvements include increasing the seat reclination angle from 17.31° to 19.37°, optimising cushion hardness and changing the colour of seats in the Executive Chair Car (ECC) from red to blue for a visually appealing atmosphere. Additionally, in a bid to improve services, it will also provide mobile charging points under the seats, extend footrests for seats in the ECC and introduce magazine bags for the end seats of ECC class.

Furthermore, the depth of wash basins will be increased to prevent water splashing in the lavatories, lighting in toilets will be enhanced from 1.5 watts to 2.5 watts for improved visibility, an additional bend will be added to toilet handles and water tap aerators will be installed, apart from standardising colours for toilet panels.For Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), secure points for wheelchairs will be made available.

