YS Bhaskar Reddy gets bail till Oct 3 for medical treatment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Court for CBI cases on Wednesday granted conditional bail to YS Bhaskar Reddy in the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. Bhaskar Reddy is the father of Kadapa YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy, who is also one of the accused in the murder case.

The court decision to grant bail to him from September 22 to October 3 comes after a thorough review of medical reports provided by the Chanchalguda Central Prison superintendent. The court directed Bhaskar Reddy not to leave Hyderabad during the bail period.

The counsel for Bhaskar Reddy strongly argued for bail considering his critical health condition. On the other hand, the CBI opposed the petition, contending that all necessary medical facilities required for Bhaskar Reddy’s treatment were being provided within the jail premises.

The court directed the superintendent of Chanchalguda Central Prison to assign three constables/sub-inspectors to escort Bhaskar Reddy during his hospital visits. He will be released from the jail at 10 am on Friday.

He will have to surrender before the jail superintendent at 10.30 am on October 3 after completing his medical treatment. Bhaskar Reddy will have to bear the cost of transportation and accommodation of escort personnel provided by the jail superintendent.

Additionally, Bhaskar Reddy must furnish his mobile phone number, if any, to both the CBI and the court, during the bail period.

