All Mahbubnagar reservoirs will soon be filled with PRLIS waters: T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A day after the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal dismissed the Interlocutory Application (IA) filed by the Andhra Pradesh government against the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that Telangana can now utilise 90 tmcft of water from Krishna river.

The minister was addressing the gathering after launching the second phase of the 2BHK housing units distribution programme at Kollur in Tellapur mandal of Sangareddy district. Referring to the Tribunal’s verdict, he said: “No matter how many conspiracies they hatch (against Telangana), justice will prevail. Ultimately, dharma will win.” Very soon, the Palamuru project will fill all the reservoirs in the Mahbubnagar district with Krishna waters,” he added.

Speaking about the development that is being witnessed in the State, he said: “Recently, film actor Rajinikanth visited Hyderabad. He expressed wonder at how the city has been developed and compared it with cities in America.” People like Rajinikanth are praising Telangana, but the BJP and Congress ‘Ghajinis’ are questioning the development taking place in the State,” he added.

‘Telangana people are the high command of BRS’

Stating that the people are the high command of BRS, the minister said: “Each and everyone is a KCR. They should propagate the development works and welfare schemes being implemented by the BRS government in every colony and every village.”

Targeting the Congress, he said: “When the Congress was in power, its leaders used to take commissions for construction of houses. Now, the situation is different. The BRS government is building double-bedroom houses without taking a single paisa from the beneficiaries.”

