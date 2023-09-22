BJP, Congress workers too benefited from 2BHK housing scheme: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday stated that the BJP and Congress workers were among the recipients of double-bedroom houses under the State government’s 2BHK housing scheme.

He said that over the past nine years, the Telangana government had improved the drinking water supply, road infrastructure and power supply, apart from maintaining law and order, leading to increased investments in the State.

The BRS working president also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the distribution of 2BHK units in Dundigal under the Quthbullapur segment limits. Rama Rao asked a woman beneficiary, who happened to be a tea seller, to continue her tea-selling business with integrity and honesty, rather than “cheating the nation”. While the woman appeared puzzled by the minister’s comment, the crowd immediately burst into laughter.

The minister mentioned that a double-bedroom house has been allotted to Kousalya, president of the Congress women’s wing in Jagadgirigutta’s 126th division and BJP leader Sunita had also received a house in the same division in Phase-I.In the second phase, a total of 13,300 2BHK units were distributed to beneficiaries in various areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Additionally, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav handed over 1,000 2BHK dignity homes to beneficiaries at Cherlapally in Uppal on Tuesday.

The minister highlighted that the value of the one lakh double-bedroom houses built by the GHMC in the city exceeded Rs 9,700 crore, while the market value of the units constructed by the State government ranged from Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore. These houses were provided to beneficiaries without any cost or need for bribery, following a transparent computer-generated selection process, free from political influence, Rama Rao said, adding that around 30,000 houses have been allotted to beneficiaries in the city thus far, with the remaining 70,000 to be distributed in the next month-and-a-half.He urged anyone who encounters a beneficiary attempting to offer even a Rs 1 bribe to report it directly to the authorities rather than people’s representatives.

